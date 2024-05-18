Cancer patient (48) terminated in hospital by cell phone!

But after a few pleasant greetings on his cell phone, the company boss gets to the point: he just wants to know how many vacation days his secretary has left. "Why do you want to know that? Am I easily dismissed?" asks Maria T. anxiously. The boss beats around the bush, somewhat embarrassed. In the end, he says: "No. It's just about signing off. I can't wait for you any longer." So the termination after all - quickly and painfully via cell phone! The woman, who was already in a bad way, is completely flabbergasted: she has just been de facto terminated. Her employer's big, full-bodied promise was nothing but empty words.