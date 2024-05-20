Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cultural region scores

Viertelfestival: A matter of contemplation

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 05:55

The Industrieviertel Festival invites you to a cultural "change of perspective" at 40 different locations until July 14 - both on stage and at lofty heights.

comment0 Kommentare

56 projects, 143 events, 40 venues and lots of different perspectives: this year's Industrieviertel Festival is all about "perspective". In keeping with the motto, the special features of art and culture come together here until July 14. From theater and film to exhibitions, installations and recycling workshops - the projects will take you to unusual places with plenty of courage, curiosity and an extra portion of pioneering spirit.

For example, the "Head of a Giant" - a four-metre-high walk-in sculpture where light, voices and sounds take you into another dimension of perception.

A festival with tradition
The Viertelfestival has been bringing culture to the people for more than twenty years. "The special thing about it is that culture is offered a stage on the doorstep, often with lasting added value: many projects are anchored in the region in the long term and provide valuable impetus," sums up Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

More information and program www.viertelfestival.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf