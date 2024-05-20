Cultural region scores
Viertelfestival: A matter of contemplation
The Industrieviertel Festival invites you to a cultural "change of perspective" at 40 different locations until July 14 - both on stage and at lofty heights.
56 projects, 143 events, 40 venues and lots of different perspectives: this year's Industrieviertel Festival is all about "perspective". In keeping with the motto, the special features of art and culture come together here until July 14. From theater and film to exhibitions, installations and recycling workshops - the projects will take you to unusual places with plenty of courage, curiosity and an extra portion of pioneering spirit.
For example, the "Head of a Giant" - a four-metre-high walk-in sculpture where light, voices and sounds take you into another dimension of perception.
A festival with tradition
The Viertelfestival has been bringing culture to the people for more than twenty years. "The special thing about it is that culture is offered a stage on the doorstep, often with lasting added value: many projects are anchored in the region in the long term and provide valuable impetus," sums up Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
More information and program www.viertelfestival.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
