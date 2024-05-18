Sabitzer also has reason to be happy in his private life

Sixth Austrian?

It seems that Sabitzer is currently lucky in love and in the game, i.e. in his profession. He could soon become the sixth Austrian to ever win the top flight, i.e. the national championship or later the Champions League. The 30-year-old Styrian beat Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and will play in the final with BVB on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will only be an Austrian duel on paper, as David Alaba is out with Real Madrid due to injury.