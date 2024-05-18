Vorteilswelt
Katja reveals

Sabitzer also has reason to be happy in his private life

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 14:34

Things are also going well for Marcel Sabitzer in his private life (in sporting terms anyway, having reached the Champions League final). His fiancée Katja Kühne posted two love photos on Instagram. For good reason.

Because the two have been a couple for seven years, as can be seen from their latest Insta story.

(Bild: Instagram.com/katjakuehne_)
(Bild: Instagram.com/katjakuehne_)
(Bild: Instagram.com/katjakuehne)
(Bild: Instagram.com/katjakuehne)

Finally something happy in Katja Kühne's life again. She recently lost her son.

Sixth Austrian?
It seems that Sabitzer is currently lucky in love and in the game, i.e. in his profession. He could soon become the sixth Austrian to ever win the top flight, i.e. the national championship or later the Champions League. The 30-year-old Styrian beat Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and will play in the final with BVB on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will only be an Austrian duel on paper, as David Alaba is out with Real Madrid due to injury.

The previous red-white-red title winners:

1970 Champions Cup: Franz Hasil (played through) with Feyenoord Rotterdam - 2:1 n.V. against Celtic Glasgow in Milan

1972 Champions Cup: Heinz Schilcher (not in the squad for the final) with Ajax Amsterdam - 2:0 against Inter Milan in Rotterdam

1997 Champions League: Wolfgang Feiersinger (not in the squad for the final) with Borussia Dortmund - 3:1 against Juventus Turin in Munich

2010 Champions League: Marko Arnautovic (not in the squad for the final) with Inter Milan - 2-0 against Bayern Munich in Madrid

2013 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Bayern Munich - 2:1 against Borussia Dortmund in London

2020 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Bayern Munich - 1:0 against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon

2022 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Real Madrid - 1:0 against Liverpool in Paris/St. Denis

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

