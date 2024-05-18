Katja reveals
Sabitzer also has reason to be happy in his private life
Things are also going well for Marcel Sabitzer in his private life (in sporting terms anyway, having reached the Champions League final). His fiancée Katja Kühne posted two love photos on Instagram. For good reason.
Because the two have been a couple for seven years, as can be seen from their latest Insta story.
Finally something happy in Katja Kühne's life again. She recently lost her son.
Sixth Austrian?
It seems that Sabitzer is currently lucky in love and in the game, i.e. in his profession. He could soon become the sixth Austrian to ever win the top flight, i.e. the national championship or later the Champions League. The 30-year-old Styrian beat Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund and will play in the final with BVB on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will only be an Austrian duel on paper, as David Alaba is out with Real Madrid due to injury.
The previous red-white-red title winners:
1970 Champions Cup: Franz Hasil (played through) with Feyenoord Rotterdam - 2:1 n.V. against Celtic Glasgow in Milan
1972 Champions Cup: Heinz Schilcher (not in the squad for the final) with Ajax Amsterdam - 2:0 against Inter Milan in Rotterdam
1997 Champions League: Wolfgang Feiersinger (not in the squad for the final) with Borussia Dortmund - 3:1 against Juventus Turin in Munich
2010 Champions League: Marko Arnautovic (not in the squad for the final) with Inter Milan - 2-0 against Bayern Munich in Madrid
2013 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Bayern Munich - 2:1 against Borussia Dortmund in London
2020 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Bayern Munich - 1:0 against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon
2022 Champions League: David Alaba (played through) with Real Madrid - 1:0 against Liverpool in Paris/St. Denis
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.