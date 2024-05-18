Palestinian aid
Austria releases UNRWA funds again
The Austrian Federal Government has now also released the funds for the Palestinian aid organization UNRWA, which were blocked following allegations of terrorism. Following a detailed analysis of the action plan submitted by the organization, "we will release the funds to UNRWA again", the Foreign Ministry in Vienna announced on Saturday.
The total amount involved is 3.4 million euros, the first payment will reportedly be made in the summer. Part of the Austrian funds will reportedly be used to improve internal control mechanisms at UNRWA. "A lot of trust has been squandered. Cooperation with UNRWA can and will only be continued in the medium and long term if the reforms also lead to corresponding results," the Foreign Ministry further emphasized.
UN investigation contradicts Israeli accusations
Most of the countries that had stopped payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency have since released the blocked money. UNRWA employees were accused by Israel of being involved in the Palestinian massacres in Israel on October 7. A UN investigation came to the conclusion that the aid organization generally maintains its neutrality well, but that improvements are needed.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized on Saturday that support for the suffering Palestinian population in Gaza and the region had been increased despite the freezing of funds. Since 7 October, Austria has provided 32 million euros in humanitarian aid to other international aid organizations.
