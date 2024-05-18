Vorteilswelt
Spoilt for choice

New cockpit: Carlos Sainz in the “triple trap”

18.05.2024 07:16

Carlos Sainz is about to make his final Imola appearance for Ferrari.The 29-year-old is keeping quiet about his future: "Life couldn't be better." He is caught in the "three-way trap".

Where is Carlos Sainz heading? The outgoing Ferrari star is also a big topic at the European Formula 1 season opener in Imola, where the drivers Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, who died 30 years ago, are commemorated.

The Spaniard, who will have to vacate his cockpit at the Scuderia for Lewis Hamilton next year, is relaxed ahead of his last start for the "Cavallino rampante" in Emilia Romagna (Charles Leclerc set the pace in yesterday's free practice sessions): "Life couldn't be better than being a Ferrari star in Imola, it leaves nothing to be desired," said the 29-year-old. The current fifth-placed driver in the world championship is keeping quiet about everything else: "As soon as there is any news, I will let you know."

In addition to Red Bull Racing and Mercedes, Audi, which will take over the Swiss racing team Sauber, also seems to have a good chance. "It's one of the possibilities," said Sainz, who finds himself in a "three-way trap".

Exhibition in Vienna
Meanwhile, the Formula 1 exhibition in Vienna's METAstadt is entering the home straight. It runs until June 16, and there is a special gift for Father's Day: from May 31 to June 9, there is a discount of up to 20 percent on all time slot tickets.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

