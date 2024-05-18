New cockpit: Carlos Sainz in the “triple trap”

The Spaniard, who will have to vacate his cockpit at the Scuderia for Lewis Hamilton next year, is relaxed ahead of his last start for the "Cavallino rampante" in Emilia Romagna (Charles Leclerc set the pace in yesterday's free practice sessions): "Life couldn't be better than being a Ferrari star in Imola, it leaves nothing to be desired," said the 29-year-old. The current fifth-placed driver in the world championship is keeping quiet about everything else: "As soon as there is any news, I will let you know."