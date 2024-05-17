Disgusting scenes!
Video recording exposes Diddy as a violent thug
A 2016 surveillance video from a hotel corridor in Los Angeles shows Sean "Diddy" Combs knocking his then-girlfriend Cassie to the ground, kicking her and then throwing an object at her.
According to the news channel CNN, the scene took place at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, California.
In the pictures, Cassie can be seen leaving a hotel room in a black hoodie and jeans with several bags and hurrying to the elevators. But Sean Combs follows her. He is dressed only in a bath towel.
When the singer reaches Cassie, he grabs her by the back of the neck and brutally throws her to the floor. He then turns around and kicks her.
You can find the video of the attack below. Beware, there is violence here!
Cassie slowly gets up, gathers her things and goes to a phone on the wall next to the elevators. Combs comes back and pushes her before sitting down on a chair in the hallway.
Combs is then seen picking up an object from a table near the chair and violently throwing it in her direction.
Singer was probably drunk
According to Cassie, while the two were in the hotel room, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper got "extremely drunk" and punched her "in the face, leaving her with a black eye."
Another "footnote" in Diddy's "impressive" list of offenses, as he is also accused of drug dealing and sex slavery. There have already been raids and new allegations are constantly being made against the 54-year-old.
