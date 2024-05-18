“Scooter exploded right next to me”

The 24-year-old now had only one thought. He was determined to prevent his entire apartment from burning down. "At first I wanted to get a fire extinguisher from the hallway, but that would have taken far too long," emphasizes the Salzburg native. Berger acted with presence of mind, opened the balcony door and threw the burning scooter from the fourth floor into the courtyard of the apartment building. "Of course, I made sure beforehand that there was nobody downstairs," he smiles. The 24-year-old suffered burns to his legs and a finger during his daring action.