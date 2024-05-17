Moulin Rouge
A Viennese conquers Broadway
Annakathrin Naderer already wowed audiences in Cologne in the musical "Moulin Rouge" - and was immediately hired in the USA.
It is probably every actor's dream to work with the masterminds of the musical on Broadway. A dream that has now come true for 31-year-old Annakathrin Naderer from Döbling. "Broadway has always had a very special meaning for me," she explains in the Krone interview. "I tried to come to New York at least once a year - to see new shows and take dance lessons. I couldn't believe that I was really allowed to rehearse here now."
She discovered her love of musicals at an early age. "Everyone in my family actually becomes a doctor," she laughs, "but I've always loved dancing and singing." Annakathrin began her training at the Performing Art Center in Vienna when she was just 14. "I had dance and singing lessons in the mornings, and in the afternoons I went to grammar school with the students from the State Opera Ballet School."
Her further training took her to Hamburg. And then straight to the big stages in Germany and Austria. Since 2022, she has been thrilling audiences as erotic revue girl Nini in Cologne - one of the leading roles in the opulent musical hit "Moulin Rouge".
"I will miss my hometown of Vienna"
At the beginning of the year, she said goodbye to the role because her contract was coming to an end. "I really thought my time with 'Moulin Rouge' was over - and I was already very wistful." But then she was hired on the spot by the Americans and brought to New York for rehearsals. From there, the original Broadway production will now go on tour from May 21 - from Milwaukee via Chicago, Nashville and Memphis right across the country. "Ten months with an option to extend. I'm really looking forward to it - I'll only miss my hometown of Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.