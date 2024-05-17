A Viennese conquers Broadway

"I will miss my hometown of Vienna"

At the beginning of the year, she said goodbye to the role because her contract was coming to an end. "I really thought my time with 'Moulin Rouge' was over - and I was already very wistful." But then she was hired on the spot by the Americans and brought to New York for rehearsals. From there, the original Broadway production will now go on tour from May 21 - from Milwaukee via Chicago, Nashville and Memphis right across the country. "Ten months with an option to extend. I'm really looking forward to it - I'll only miss my hometown of Vienna.