Marathon man of the Western League comes from Bischofshofen

No player has played more minutes (2,250) in the current Westliga season than Bischofshofen's Konstantin Gertig. The central defender is the only player in the league not to have missed a single second of the 25 games so far. "I thought to myself that not many have managed that," said the perennial favorite when asked about his performance. He puts his success down to his hard work off the pitch. "I pay attention to sleep and nutrition. But you can also treat yourself every now and then," explains the 20-year-old, who wants to "look after his body like a temple".