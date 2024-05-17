What ex-Green Party leader Petrovic’s list stands for

She cited the measures taken during the coronavirus pandemic as the main reason for this. The new list is therefore also committed to coming to terms with the coronavirus era and an "active peace policy". "There must be reconciliation," said Petrovic. People had lost their jobs during the pandemic because of their scientific opinions, not just as doctors. In the 67-year-old's view, the "mainstream of green politics" has developed in the wrong direction and is "problematic".