Protection from extinction
Researchers reared a very rare blue-eyed dove
Researchers in Brazil have raised an extremely rare blue-eyed pigeon by hand. There are probably only 15 specimens of the bird species left in the wild worldwide. The chick was fed lavishly after hatching and is healthy, the British Chester Zoo announced on Friday.
It was fed a diet based on the so-called crop milk that adult pigeons regurgitate for their young. "The efforts paid off and the chick is only the third of its kind ever to be reared in human care," it said in a statement. There had been no records for more than 70 years, but the animals were finally rediscovered in 2015.
Their habitat is the wet savannahs in south-eastern Brazil, but their most important source of water is threatened by cattle grazing and the cultivation of crops. "The fact is that we have to do something. Otherwise we will have to stand idly by and watch these beautiful birds die out. We refuse to let this happen without a fight," said the head of the zoo's bird department, Andrew Owen.
Eggs removed from nest
The egg was taken from a couple's nest with the consent of the authorities in Brazil. Brazilian, British and US researchers are involved in the rescue efforts. Last year, they had raised two of the pigeons - brother and sister - by hand for the first time.
As there are only a few specimens in the wild, not many eggs can be collected. "But the team hopes to repeat their success and gradually establish breeding pairs in safe aviaries to produce chicks that can be used to boost the wild population and reduce the risk of extinction." The three blue-eyed pigeons raised so far will remain in human care.
