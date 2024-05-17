Introverted jewel
Francesca Bridgerton: Why the new actress?
Anyone who has already seen the first four episodes of the third season of "Bridgerton" will already know: the extremely introverted new jewel of the Queen, Francesca Bridgerton, is also played by a new actress. We reveal what's behind it.
British actress Hannah Dodd, best known as a ballet dancer in "Find me in Paris", takes on the role of Francesca Bridgerton in the new ball season of the cult series "Bridgerton".
The previous Francesca, Ruby Stokes, left "Bridgerton" to take on a leading role in the Netflix series "Lockwood & Co. And this despite the fact that "Fran" has a major role to play in the latest season.
"Introverts" in the brood of proud scene-goers
Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton offspring and makes her debut in society in the third season. She is more reserved and enigmatic than her siblings and prefers quiet days in Bath and her pianoforte. She is the complete opposite of her big extroverted sibling.
According to Jess Brownel, she is the "introvert" in a brood of proud scene-stealers. Actress Dodd was able to understand Francesca's feelings during filming. For her, filming was initially very intimidating, even "terrifying".
Filming was "terrifying"
She told Netflix-Tudum: "Francesca was preparing for her debut ... Filming was absolutely terrifying because it was still pretty early in production."
For her, "it was like life imitating art. She was nervous and I was nervous. She was watching people and I was watching people to learn. We got through it together." One thing can be revealed: Her character still experiences dramatic storylines.
Two important storylines
The third season of Bridgerton not only focuses on Francesca's pragmatic approach to finding a husband through balls and receptions orchestrated by Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).
The second major storyline deals with the question of whether Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) will finally find each other, or whether Lady Whistledown will destroy everything.
Netflix is showing the new season in two parts. The first four episodes have been online since Thursday. Part two of the third season will be streamed from June 13.
From newcomer to shooting star
29-year-old Hannah Dodd is definitely the shooting star of the series to remember.
She won the hearts of viewers in the first three seasons of the series "Find me in Paris - Dance through time". Her career continued to take off when she starred in two seasons of the acclaimed series "Harlots - House of Whores".
In 2022, she proved her talent once again by playing the younger version of lead actress Sienna Miller in the highly acclaimed production "Anatomy of a Scandal".
This was followed by a leading role in the mini-series "Flowers In The Attic: The Origin", an adaptation of the popular and controversial book series. There she took over the role played by Heather Graham in the original series and took center stage in the second half of the exciting family story spanning two generations.
Most recently, she starred alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the sequel to the hit film "Enola Holmes".
