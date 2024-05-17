Vorteilswelt
Danger for Europe too

Selensky warns of attacks on gas infrastructure

17.05.2024 06:18

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns that Russian missile attacks on the gas transportation system also pose a threat to Europe. He spoke about this with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, he reported on Thursday as part of his evening video message.

Attacks on the gas infrastructure in western Ukraine represented a danger for everyone in Europe, "not only for us, but also for our neighbors." "We must take joint action against this," said Selenskyj (see video above).

At the end of March, the Russian air force fired cruise missiles and rockets at the above-ground facilities of a large underground gas storage facility. According to the gas company Naftogaz, this caused damage. The exact location was not specified; experts assume that it was the largest storage facility near the western Ukrainian city of Stryj.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of dangers for Europe as a result of Russian missile attacks on the gas transportation system. (Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns of dangers for Europe as a result of Russian missile attacks on the gas transportation system.
(Bild: kameraOne (Screenshot))

Despite the war, the attacked Ukraine will continue to transport Russian gas to the EU until the end of 2024. However, it also uses the underground caverns to store its own natural gas and offers them to neighboring EU countries as storage facilities.

Thanked Denmark for arms aid
In the video message, Selensky thanked the Danish government for a package of arms aid worth 750 million euros. It mainly included air defense and artillery ammunition, he said. Meanwhile, Ukraine is continuing its efforts to stop the Russian attack on its eastern border in the Kharkiv region.

The heaviest fighting is taking place near the towns of Lipzy and Vovchansk, the General Staff announced in the situation report for Thursday evening. The Russian offensive is being supported by fighter jets dropping glide bombs, it said.

