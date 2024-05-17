Help with suicide: acquittal for defendant

Statement against statement

The next day, he received a message from her saying that she was back in the "locked cell" because she had wanted to strangle herself. His first conclusion was that she might have tried to do this with the new charging cable. In the end, it was testimony against testimony. A few weeks after her suicide attempt, the woman had stated during questioning by the police that she had told the accused that she wanted to kill herself with the charging cable. During her interrogation at the trial on Thursday, she could no longer remember anything. Defendant was sane

After a brief deliberation by the panel of lay judges, Judge Sabrina Tagwercher acquits the accused. The public prosecutor's application for the 22-year-old, who was mentally ill but sane according to court expert Reinhard Haller, to be placed in a forensic therapy center was therefore rejected. The verdict is not final.