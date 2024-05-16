Pupils against teachers:
The debate about the return of the Lernsieg app
The "Lernsieg" app, once developed by former pupil Benjamin Hadrian, is about to be brought back from the brink. Since its launch in 2019, the app has sparked an avalanche of controversy, ranging from teacher bashing accusations to legal action. Nevertheless, the company plans to relaunch the app in time for the start of school in September - first in Austria and then across Europe.
With a new management team, led by Katharina Lang, the app is set to take off again. "Pupils want to have freedom of expression, a say and their voice should be heard," says Lang. The app is not only to be revived, but also further developed in order to make a positive contribution to education. Planned functions are intended to help pupils actively integrate the app into their everyday school life.
However, opinions on the app are mixed. krone.tv also asked student teachers at the University of Vienna. Some see it as an important opportunity for pupils to express constructive criticism and provide teacher feedback. Others, however, fear that the app could lead to bullying or discrimination.
Despite the controversy and concerns, the company continues to strive to integrate student opinions into the education process. Future plans include not only reviving the app, but also expanding it to other European countries and integrating new features to offer students even greater benefits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
