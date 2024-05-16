What a talent!
Jolie-Pitt daughter Shiloh shows off her cool moves
It's no longer a secret that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has rhythm in her blood. But now the daughter of the ex-Hollywood dream couple has once again shown off her cool moves - and not only her proud parents are thrilled.
Even though Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still haven't come to a consensus on many issues surrounding their divorce, the ex-dream couple seem to agree on one thing: daughter Shiloh is a real dancing talent!
Cool moves to see on Insta
The now 17-year-old, who celebrates her 18th birthday in a few days, proves this in a new clip published on Instagram by dancer and choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter.
Wearing sweatpants and a T-shirt, Shiloh shows off her skills in a dance studio to the song "Tanzania" by Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo. She freestyles like a little pro.
Professionals and fans delighted
This is also appreciated by dance pro Carter, who wrote full of admiration about the clip: "Your movement is crazy. Thank you for your energy, Shiloh!"
Naturally, the fans are just as excited, which is why numerous enthusiastic comments quickly appeared under the post. "She's an amazing dancer," wrote one Instagram user, for example. "She's really got it," added another.
Another claims to have recognized that Shiloh's "confidence as a dancer has really grown". And yet another even recognizes dad Brad Pitt in Shiloh: "She has so much resemblance to him in her facial expressions. Wonderful!"
Talent not inherited from dad Brad
And he is also really proud of his talented daughter, as he was asked about Shiloh's hobby two years ago. Her moves are so good that "it brings a tear to my eye", the Hollywood star admitted at the time, even though he is certain that Shiloh did not inherit her talent from him. Because: "I have two left feet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.