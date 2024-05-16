This is how expensive traffic violations abroad can be

In order to improve safety on European roads and to punish traffic violations across borders, EU countries are already working closely together in the area of vehicle and owner data exchange. The revision of the corresponding EU directive will make it easier to automatically query vehicle owners for other offenses such as hit-and-run or dangerous overtaking from 2026. "One positive aspect of this new EU directive is that private (debt collection) companies will be completely prohibited from helping EU countries to collect fines from 2028. We very often receive inquiries from members who receive late payment toll claims from Italy from debt collection agencies. With the new directive, the toll must be paid in arrears, but the sometimes high processing fees charged by the collection agencies will no longer apply," explains Pronebner.