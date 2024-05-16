Oh, mon dieu!
Model Victoria Silvstedt topless on the red carpet
Oh, mon dieu! On Wednesday, model Victoria Silvstedt caused a mini stir at the film festival. The 49-year-old Swede arrived at the Croisette without any clothes on and her revealing look made some people break out in a sweat.
At the premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in Cannes, leading actress Anya Taylor-Joy attracted everyone's attention. But one woman almost managed to steal the show: Model and ex-Playmate Victoria Silvstedt.
Bottomless on the red carpet
The Swede arrived on the red carpet in a rather provocative purple dress by Ziad Nakad. The extra-long leg slit, which reached down to her waist, couldn't hide the fact that the 49-year-old wasn't wearing anything underneath the dress.
And that caused a lot of excitement on the Croisette. Because although Silvstedt tried to keep her outfit in check, she didn't always succeed. Here and there she even had to be called upon to exercise caution when there was a risk of being flashed.
Campbell wore a dress from the 90s
By the way, Naomi Campbell showed how it could have been done better. The top model also walked the red carpet in Cannes on Wednesday evening and opted for a Chanel dress for her appearance, which she had already worn on the catwalk in 1996.
No wonder Campbell had brought out this look again. The black dress not only stood out with its numerous sequins, which sparkled in the flurry of flashbulbs, but also with its transparent skirt. However, unlike Silvstedt, Campbell preferred to wear a pair of panties underneath.
The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 14 to 25. 22 films are competing for the Palme d'Or this year.
