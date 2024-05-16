"The curse of success"
Worry lines for Glasner! Top player about to move
Oliver Glasner has had a successful run at Crystal Palace so far and yet the coming summer is causing headaches. Four of his top players could leave the club. Replacing them and maintaining the chemistry within the team will be difficult for the English club and their Austrian coach.
Since Glasner took over at Palace, the London club has enjoyed a run of success. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is one of the faces of this upswing. The former Mainz man has rediscovered his goalscoring touch under the new coach. However, he has not only impressed Glasner, but also aroused desire. Paris St. Germain have their eye on the striker, as the Sun reports.
Bitter for the coach, who has found a particularly good connection with the striker. But he is probably powerless against the millions from the French capital. The 26-year-old is said to be part of a collective there to cushion the departure of Kylian Mbappe.
Bayern, Manchester United and co.
But Mateta is not the only player Glasner may soon have to do without. Playmaker Adam Wharton is also on the wish list of many clubs. There have recently been rumors in the English media that Bayern would be willing to put up to 60 million euros on the table for the 21-year-old. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but Wharton is on the radar of numerous clubs and will be hard to keep for Palace in the summer.
Winger Michael Olise, who is being courted by Manchester United, and midfielder Eberechi Eze are also likely to leave the club in the summer. Eze is on the wish lists of several clubs from England, Germany and Spain. Glasner, however, already knows that the departures will be difficult to compensate for. He and the entire club face a difficult few weeks in which they will have to build a competitive squad for the upcoming Premier League season.
