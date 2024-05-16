Worry lines for Glasner! Top player about to move

Bayern, Manchester United and co.

But Mateta is not the only player Glasner may soon have to do without. Playmaker Adam Wharton is also on the wish list of many clubs. There have recently been rumors in the English media that Bayern would be willing to put up to 60 million euros on the table for the 21-year-old. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but Wharton is on the radar of numerous clubs and will be hard to keep for Palace in the summer.