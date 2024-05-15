krone.tv asks
Drama surrounding Lena Schilling: What the Viennese think of it
Serious accusations, a failed press conference, support from the FPÖ and a civil lawsuit. How much does the drama surrounding Lena Schilling affect voters? krone.tv asked around at the Schottentor.
The party leadership continues to emphasize that it is about Schilling's highly personal matters that have nothing to do with politics - but not everyone shares this view. On Wednesday, employees of the Green Club set up an information stand in front of the University of Vienna: The election campaign must go on - despite the Schilling case.
"It's her own fault"
krone.tv meets a pensioner near the Schottentor subway station. No pity at all: for her, it's clear that from the moment you stand in public and do politics, you're a target. "When I step onto this pavement, I have to know what's going to happen." And further: "It's her own fault."
"Everyone makes mistakes ..."
One young student in particular was visibly upset about the situation. He voiced harsh criticism: "She actively slandered and endangered people. I don't know how that will go down in the EU Parliament if someone like that sits there and wants to play the moralizer. I can be that myself, I don't need Lena Schilling for that."
A little compassion shines through: "Everyone makes mistakes, I think she needs to own up to what she's done now."
Another passer-by considers the "headlines" to be exaggerated: "If it has little substance, then I don't take it seriously. I wonder why it's being publicized so widely."
"Has nothing to do with the election campaign"
But not everyone thinks that way. A student sits in front of the main entrance to the University of Vienna: "Of course it (accusations) somehow influences opinion."
Is it all just a campaign, or is it all "grumbling and farting"?
While parking his bike directly in front of the university, another student says: "I think it clearly has nothing to do with the election campaign. It's a private matter. It has to be clearly separated. It doesn't affect my vote."
"I like her goals"
The focus of the EU election campaign should be on content. One young Viennese clearly states: "The goals she pursued, such as the urban highway, were good. And I like her goals and I would vote for her."
Whether the Schilling case will also have a direct impact on voting behavior remains to be seen. According to a recent OGM study, the Greens are losing ground slightly and have been pushed into fifth place by the NEOS, who have made slight gains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
