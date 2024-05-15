Insult! Coach reported assistant referee

Bad Gleichenberg gives Carinthia hope

There's a big bang in the Regionalliga Mitte! Bad Gleichenberg, who have been playing in the third-highest division since the 2017/18 season, are withdrawing their team at the end of the season. This means that, ideally, there will only be two relegated teams. Which would make the relegation battle easier for the WAC amateurs and ASK. However, if DSV Leoben are still not admitted to the 2nd division and Dornbirn (who still have to make it in sporting terms) are, then there would again be three teams that would have to make their way down to a lower division.