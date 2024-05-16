Vorteilswelt
At 4GAMECHANGERS

Theron came, saw and checked into the Sacher

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 05:00

Oscar winner traveled today for her appearance at the 4GameChangers festival. Before that, she was traveling as a tourist.

0 Kommentare

She arrived in Vienna on time on the midday flight from New York on Wednesday, Oscar winner ("Monster") Charlize Theron. As a guest speaker at the 4GameChangers Festival (George and Amal Clooney have already appeared here), the country's largest digital festival in the Marx Halle, she had come to talk about topics that for once were not about her cinematic arts. Her focus here is on sustainability, her own charity and exchanging ideas with like-minded people.

The Oscar winner strolls happily through Vienna's city center. (Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS)
The Oscar winner strolls happily through Vienna's city center.
(Bild: Schöndorfer Karl/Karl Schöndorfer TOPPRESS)

Not a first-time offender
But before that, she had a chat with the staff at the Hotel Sachers, where she will be spending her time in Austria. In the early afternoon, she then set off on a short sightseeing tour of the city. She was friendly, but tight-lipped and photo-shy - but that's why she's officially here today. She knows her way around the city and Salzburg, having visited the capital in 2018 to accept an award from Gery Keszler at the Life Ball for her work in the fight against HIV. In the city of Mozart, she was out and about with gallery owner Thaddaeus Ropac.

Culture was also on the agenda on Wednesday (at the Horten Museum). Then the trail was lost - but only so that she could shine in front of the cameras again today.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
