At 4GAMECHANGERS
Theron came, saw and checked into the Sacher
Oscar winner traveled today for her appearance at the 4GameChangers festival. Before that, she was traveling as a tourist.
She arrived in Vienna on time on the midday flight from New York on Wednesday, Oscar winner ("Monster") Charlize Theron. As a guest speaker at the 4GameChangers Festival (George and Amal Clooney have already appeared here), the country's largest digital festival in the Marx Halle, she had come to talk about topics that for once were not about her cinematic arts. Her focus here is on sustainability, her own charity and exchanging ideas with like-minded people.
Not a first-time offender
But before that, she had a chat with the staff at the Hotel Sachers, where she will be spending her time in Austria. In the early afternoon, she then set off on a short sightseeing tour of the city. She was friendly, but tight-lipped and photo-shy - but that's why she's officially here today. She knows her way around the city and Salzburg, having visited the capital in 2018 to accept an award from Gery Keszler at the Life Ball for her work in the fight against HIV. In the city of Mozart, she was out and about with gallery owner Thaddaeus Ropac.
Culture was also on the agenda on Wednesday (at the Horten Museum). Then the trail was lost - but only so that she could shine in front of the cameras again today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.