City of Graz: 3-point plan for a safe Volksgarten

For many Graz residents, the Volksgarten is not exactly the kind of recreational oasis where they prefer to let their children play. Residents prefer to avoid the green area in the Lend district rather than linger on one of the benches. Unabashed drug deals, violent crimes and bullying have been on the agenda for years, turning the park, which was created in 1875, into a fear zone. Even though many countermeasures and proposed solutions - such as a protection zone - have so far had little or no success and merely shifted the drug trade to other areas for a short time, the city of Graz is now starting a new attempt.