"Great joy"

Luxembourg’s Princess Alexandra has become a mom

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 08:56

Great joy in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg: Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory have become parents.

It was with great joy that the Grand Ducal Court announced the birth of Princess Victorie, the first child of Princess Alexandra and her husband Nicolas Bagory, on May 14.

The proud parents, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, are overjoyed at the arrival of their little daughter.

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory (Bild: Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Nicolas Bagory
(Bild: Dutch Press Photo Agency / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

"Great joy"
"The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess have the great pleasure of announcing the birth of their granddaughter Victoire, the first child of their daughter Alexandra and son-in-law Nicolas, who was born on Tuesday, May 14 in Paris," the court said in an official statement.

In a delicate pink statement adorned with a crown, the name of the new family member was revealed.

"Mother and child are doing well," it continued, spreading additional happiness in the Grand Duchy. Alexandra and Bagory have been married since April 2023.

The 33-year-old princess studied psychology and social sciences in the USA before completing a degree in philosophy in Paris. Bagory studied political science and classical literature and now works in the field of social and cultural projects.

Luxembourg, with a population of almost 640,000, is the only Grand Duchy in the world. Grand Duke is a title for princes of a rank between king and duke. In accordance with the dynastic succession rules, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume will one day succeed his father on the throne.

