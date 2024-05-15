Vorteilswelt
"Disturbing"

King Charles unveils first official portrait

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 07:18

King Charles III unveiled his first official portrait since his coronation at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. But not all Royal fans are happy about it.

comment0 Kommentare

The painting by artist Jonathan Yeo was commissioned back in 2020 - actually to mark the 50th anniversary of Charles' membership of Draper's Company, a centuries-old association of merchants now dedicated to charitable causes.

Butterfly flutters next to king
The painting shows the 75-year-old monarch in the uniform of the Welsh Guards and adorned with medals, his hands resting on a sword. With the exception of his face and hands, the entire painting appears to be covered by a light red veil.

The portrait of King Charles will be on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. (Bild: APA/AP)
The portrait of King Charles will be on display at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14.
(Bild: APA/AP)

A butterfly floats above the monarch's right shoulder - which the artist added at the king's suggestion. It was said that Charles wanted to draw attention to his commitment to environmental protection.

"Incredibly disturbing"
However, the portrait of the monarch has not gone down well with all fans. "Does anyone else find the new portrait of King Charles III incredibly disturbing and repulsive?" asked one X user in horror.

Another added: "If the point was to make King Charles look like a ghost emerging from a varnish of vomit, then I have to say the work is well done." "Satan, is that you?" asked another.

The portrait is to be exhibited at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. Admission is free. It will then find a permanent home in Draper's Hall at the end of August.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

