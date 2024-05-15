Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rumors in the gastronomy scene

Is this restaurant in Linz now also closing?

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 06:00

There is a notice outside the restaurant informing people that Liebhaberei will be closed until June 17 due to renovations. The website of the restaurant on Hauptplatz in Linz states that it will be closed until May 15 and that further information will follow - reason enough for speculation in the gastronomy scene.

comment0 Kommentare

Hauptplatz 11 was once home to Oberbank for almost 150 years before Liebhaberei moved in five years ago. A self-service restaurant that has been spoiling its guests with schnitzel variations true to the motto "Breaded in abundance" ever since.

The long-standing concept had recently been changed and converted to catering - nevertheless, word got around in the restaurant scene that a new landlord could soon be moving in. So the A-stand in front of the restaurant, which reads: "Dear guests! Closed for renovation until June 17."

Negotiations are said to have failed
In fact, a restaurateur is said to have been interested in offering home-style cooking at the location in future. However, as talks with the Viennese owner of the building have come to nothing, this is now a thing of the past. Managing Director Peter Schulze could not be reached for comment for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf