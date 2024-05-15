Rumors in the gastronomy scene
Is this restaurant in Linz now also closing?
There is a notice outside the restaurant informing people that Liebhaberei will be closed until June 17 due to renovations. The website of the restaurant on Hauptplatz in Linz states that it will be closed until May 15 and that further information will follow - reason enough for speculation in the gastronomy scene.
Hauptplatz 11 was once home to Oberbank for almost 150 years before Liebhaberei moved in five years ago. A self-service restaurant that has been spoiling its guests with schnitzel variations true to the motto "Breaded in abundance" ever since.
The long-standing concept had recently been changed and converted to catering - nevertheless, word got around in the restaurant scene that a new landlord could soon be moving in. So the A-stand in front of the restaurant, which reads: "Dear guests! Closed for renovation until June 17."
Negotiations are said to have failed
In fact, a restaurateur is said to have been interested in offering home-style cooking at the location in future. However, as talks with the Viennese owner of the building have come to nothing, this is now a thing of the past. Managing Director Peter Schulze could not be reached for comment for the time being.
