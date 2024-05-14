By more than 80 percent
This EU country is now cutting Ukrainians’ money
Ireland is cutting the weekly payment for all Ukrainian refugees housed in state accommodation from 220 to 38.80 euros from August. This is intended to bring the Irish system into line with that of other European countries, the government announced on Tuesday.
Almost half of the approximately 100,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Ireland since the Russian invasion live in state-provided accommodation such as hotels and guesthouses.
The almost 19,000 Ukrainians living in accommodation promised or provided by citizens will continue to receive 220 euros. The accommodation of refugees and the rapidly increasing number of asylum seekers has recently become an increasingly important political issue in Ireland.
Housing is scarce in Ireland
The country, with a population of 5.3 million, has been struggling for years to provide sufficient housing. Ireland has one of the highest rates of Ukrainian refugees in relation to its own population.
An aid organization that supports Ukrainian refugees criticized the cuts. This will particularly affect older people and mothers who are unable to find work due to caring for their children. "The response of the Irish people has been extraordinarily generous, and the response of the Irish government has also been extraordinary, but this cut is at odds with that generosity," Tom McEnaney, founder of the charity Effective Aid Ukraine, told national broadcaster RTE.
Dramatic U-turn
"We're going from generosity to meanness and cold-heartedness, and I think that's completely at odds with what Irish people generally think about Ukrainians who have no choice but to flee the war." The Central Bureau of Statistics estimates that up to 23,000 of those who arrived from Ukraine have since left the country.
