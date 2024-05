COFAG: “Many companies have fallen through the cracks”

"Far too complex"

But was the support distributed fairly? The co-discussants agree: No! Small companies often had no chance. "There should be more contact points and it shouldn't be so complicated," says Samy El Makarem, who has since become known as the "funding minister". "Favorites of the governing parties, especially the ÖVP, were lavishly served," says FPÖ politician Christian Hafenecker. Specifically, according to Hafenecker, they want to clarify why the government did not manage to create EU-compliant guidelines for COFAG from the outset.