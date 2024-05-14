17 suspects in Vienna
Serial rape: More victims feared
The meticulous analysis of cell phone data suggests that there are more victims in the horror case of Vienna-Favoriten.
Several young perpetrators allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Favoriten over a period of months - the "Krone" reported in detail on the shocking case.
The suspects' smartphone data now shows that there could be other underage victims. Investigators found several photos and videos showing scenes in hotel rooms.
Videos sent among friends
Videos saved immediately afterwards show sexual intercourse between suspected minors and violent confrontations. Conspicuous chats were also seized. Finally, the underage perpetrators are likely to have filmed their acts on their cell phones to send them to their friends ...
"Never consensual"
In addition to a number of assaults in hotel rooms, a repulsive scene of a girl being abused in a stairwell with two other minors watching emerged. "All of these videos clearly show that there was never any consensual intimacy," says lawyer Sascha Flatz to the "Krone".
The public prosecutor's office wants to thoroughly examine the evidence that has now been presented. So far, a 16-year-old suspect is being investigated for possible rape, while the other suspects are charged with sexual abuse of a minor, aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and production of sexual abuse material of a child.
Suspects between 13 and 19
The 17 suspects include 13 underage boys aged between 14 and 18 and one young adult aged 19. Two suspects are not yet 14 years old. One perpetrator was still unknown. According to the "Krone", some of the suspects are asylum seekers or Austrians with a migration background.
None of the suspects are in custody - according to the public prosecutor's office, there are no grounds for detention.
