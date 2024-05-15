Very good capacity utilization
“The camping boom in the country is unbroken”
The local campsite operators are delighted. The booking situation for the coming long weekends is very, very good everywhere. And even in the summer months, the sites are already well utilized, as a "Krone" call shows.
"Expectations for the season are very, very good. People no longer want to travel so far for a short break. We are already very well booked for the coming long weekends," says Herta Wiedlroither from Camp MondSeeLand, who is delighted with the successful start to the camping season. Even at Easter this year, the site was fully booked. And things are already looking good for the summer months too.
Lakes region very popular
"A lot of Upper Austrians or people from neighboring provinces come to us in the Salzkammergut," says Wiedlroither. And campers obviously also feel very comfortable at Lake Wolfgangsee. "There are only a few pitches left for the summer, and these are only available for a maximum of two to three nights," says the Facebook page of Berau am Wolfgangsee.
Even "exotics" among the guests
Even outside of the lake region, the camping boom is clearly noticeable. "We are a smaller campsite on the Danube, many people book with us at short notice. We are fully booked for the long weekends. But we always keep a third free for guests who haven't booked and come by spontaneously," says Gerhard Ebner from Camping Au an der Donau.
He mainly welcomes guests from Germany, Austria and Holland. But "exotic" guests from Australia, New Zealand and Argentina also come. "People love this feeling of freedom," says Ebner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.