Share electricity together and benefit

Wien Energie's many years of experience

Wien Energie implemented one of Europe's first energy communities back in 2017 with the Urban Pioneers Community research project in Viertel Zwei in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, laying the foundation for the range of services it offers today. Wien Energie now supports a number of energy communities from their foundation through to comprehensive services such as energy management concepts and the handling of technical processes. Ongoing administration such as contract management and transparent billing within the locations can also be managed by Wien Energie.



