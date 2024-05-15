Found now
Share electricity together and benefit
The expansion of renewable energies is becoming increasingly important in order to achieve climate neutrality in Austria by 2040. Energy communities play an important role in this. But why is now the ideal time to set up such a community?
Energy communities are innovative associations of private individuals, companies and municipalities. They aim to share, store and use locally generated, renewable electricity.
Reduce dependence on the energy market
Independent energy production within the energy community reduces dependence on the electricity market. In addition, the shared use of surplus energy enables attractive pricing for all participants.
Set up energy communities easily
It is now very easy to set up an energy community in Austria. There are already over 3,000 renewable energy communities in Austria, and the number is growing. An energy community can be set up online at any time at wienenergie.at/gemeinsam. Contracts are also processed quickly and easily digitally.
Wien Energie's many years of experience
Wien Energie implemented one of Europe's first energy communities back in 2017 with the Urban Pioneers Community research project in Viertel Zwei in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district, laying the foundation for the range of services it offers today. Wien Energie now supports a number of energy communities from their foundation through to comprehensive services such as energy management concepts and the handling of technical processes. Ongoing administration such as contract management and transparent billing within the locations can also be managed by Wien Energie.
All information can be found at wienenergie.at/gemeinsam
Feed in surplus and benefit
If you have a photovoltaic system and do not use all of the solar energy generated, you can also feed the surplus into the public electricity grid. With the SonnenStrom tariff from Wien Energie Vertrieb GmbH & Co KG, solar power producers currently receive 12.0448 cents per kilowatt hour.
More information at wienenergie.at/sonnenstrom
