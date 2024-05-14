Two Mongolians missing on Mount Everest

Costly adventure

Spring is usually the time when a particularly large number of people attempt to climb the huge mountain, as conditions are at their best at this time of year. Mount Everest is located on the border between Nepal and China in the Himalayas and can be climbed from both sides. If you want to do this, you have to apply for a permit for a fee. In Nepal this costs 11,000 dollars (the equivalent of 10,189.90 euros), in China more.