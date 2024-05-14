Search launched
Two Mongolians missing on Mount Everest
Two climbers are missing on Mount Everest who were traveling without a local guide. The two Mongolians had only booked oxygen bottles and support from the base camp.
The expedition company was last in contact with the 31 and 53-year-old men on Sunday evening. At that time, the two climbers were on the ascent near the summit. This was announced by a Nepalese official at the base camp of the world's highest mountain on Tuesday.
Other groups of adventurers on their way up were instructed to keep an eye out for the two missing men. Their tour operator has also sent two mountain guides to search for them. The men had booked oxygen tanks and support from the base camp, but no local mountain guide.
Costly adventure
Spring is usually the time when a particularly large number of people attempt to climb the huge mountain, as conditions are at their best at this time of year. Mount Everest is located on the border between Nepal and China in the Himalayas and can be climbed from both sides. If you want to do this, you have to apply for a permit for a fee. In Nepal this costs 11,000 dollars (the equivalent of 10,189.90 euros), in China more.
In total, the adventure usually costs at least 40,000 euros per person, often twice as much. In addition to the official fee, this includes local helpers who guide the people, carry their luggage and cook. It also includes the cost of accommodation, flights and equipment, including oxygen bottles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.