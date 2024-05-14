Thousands expected
Forum Alpbach plans live video link with Pope
The European Forum Alpbach has planned a live video link with Pope Francis. He could be the opening speaker at the "Europe in the World Days" in August. The event team is once again expecting more than 4000 participants this year.
The German Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann, former German Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, Rafael Grossi from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Polish Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar have already confirmed their participation. From Austria, Nobel Prize winner Anton Zeilinger and Sabine Herlitschka from Infineon Austria are expected to attend. Ten to twelve members of government are also expected to attend, said Forum President Andreas Treichl. He has also noticed interest from parties "that don't usually come to Alpach."
Focus on climate and democracy
The event in Alpbach, Tyrol, will take place for the 80th time this year from August 17 to 30. This time, the focus will be on climate, economy and finance, security and democracy. There are five modules, such as an exchange of experts and a meeting of decision-makers. The program is to be expanded by August.
We are entering a time that could massively change Europe and the world.
Forums-Präsident Andreas Treichl
"We are entering a time that can massively change Europe and the world," said Treichl with a view to the EU elections, National Council elections and the presidential election in the USA.
