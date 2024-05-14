Golden Roof Challenge
Fire show for the anniversary of the jumping spectacle
For the 20th time, pole vaulters and long jumpers will be flying to top performances in the center of Innsbruck on Saturday (from 6.30 pm). Tyrolean local heroes Riccardo Klotz and Magdalena Rauter will also be taking part. As a crowning finale, there will be a hot world premiere at the end.
As the national long jump coach, who also coached Austria's best pole vaulters, Armin Margreiter had the idea in 2004 to combine both jumping competitions at a meeting in the heart of Innsbruck. The "Golden Roof Challenge" was held for the first time in 2005 and this year marks the 20th time it has taken place.
The hunt for the "Nordkette Trophy"
From its beginnings in front of the Golden Roof on a wooden structure, the event has now developed into an internationally recognized competition on a mobile facility in Maria-Theresien-Straße, where world records can also be broken. "We've experienced everything. The weather hasn't always been kind to us," said Margreiter, who is proud of the many best performances.
This year, the athletes are once again in the hunt for the "Nordkette Trophy" - there is a prize of 8,000 euros for a world record.
Fire jump
The organizers have come up with a new challenge in the form of the Wall Jump, this time taking the thrills to an even higher level: to mark the anniversary, there will be a world premiere - the US American Austin Miller will attempt to be the first pole vaulter to cross a burning crossbar in a fire show!
Tyrolean jumpers
Local heroes Riccardo Klotz and, for the first time, Magdalena Rauter will also be competing in the pole vault. The EYOF winner is really looking forward to it: "It's a great honor to be able to jump there. It's a little childhood dream: I've watched the Challenge before."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
