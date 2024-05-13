Cancer update:
King Charles has lost his sense of taste
Britain's King Charles III revealed on Monday, on the sidelines of the official handover of the post of Colonel of the Army Air Corps of the British Army to his son Prince William, how he is doing health-wise.
During an emotional conversation with a military veteran who had to undergo chemotherapy for testicular cancer, the King told him that he himself had "lost his sense of taste" because of the chemo. This was reported by the British newspaper "Daily Mail".
The monarch had a chat at the Army Flying Museum with British army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck, who told him that he had undergone chemotherapy for testicular cancer last year.
Mapplebeck mentioned that he had lost his sense of taste - and the King revealed that this had also been the case for him.
Good progress
Charles III's cancer was made public by Buckingham Palace at the beginning of February. It was discovered when the King was hospitalized for a benign enlargement of the prostate.
The royal family did not comment on the type of cancer diagnosed, but it is not prostate cancer.
At the end of April, the King was given the green light by his doctors to resume public appearances, as he is responding well to the treatment, which has not yet been completed.
Princess Kate is also currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Following a serious abdominal operation in January, Prince William's wife was diagnosed with cancer cells and required adjuvant chemotherapy. She has since withdrawn from the public eye.
It is seen as a good sign that Prince William is now attending appointments again - such as the one on Monday.
"Very good pilot"
Prince William was handed command of Prince Harry's former regiment by the King at a ceremony in front of an Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Center in Middle Wallop on Monday.
Charles, the previous commander-in-chief, called his son and heir to the throne a "very good pilot". For him, it had been a great privilege to have been Colonel of the Army Air Corps for 32 years and to have witnessed all its achievements.
He added: "Having had the pleasure of knowing you for so long, I can only say that I hope you become even stronger in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel. The great thing is that he is a very good pilot, which is very encouraging. So, ladies and gentlemen, take care and I can't tell you how proud it's made me to work with you for so long."
Harry on a short visit
Prince Harry left the royal family with wife Meghan in 2020 and moved with her and his son Archie to the USA, where his daughter Lilibeth was born. He had to resign his military titles after his exit.
Last week, he was in the UK to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he founded, with a trade fair. However, he did not get to meet his family.
Harry in Nigeria
Although the King is said to have offered his son the opportunity to stay in one of the royal residences during his stay in England, Harry is said to have preferred to stay in a hotel room. Duchess Meghan did not show up, but she was waiting for Prince Harry at Heathrow Airport to fly with him to Nigeria for three days.
The trip to the West African country was at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Staff, whom Harry had met on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.
Duchess Meghan feels deeply connected to the country after a DNA test revealed that she is of Nigerian descent. During an appearance, she declared Nigeria to be "her country".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.