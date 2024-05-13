Fixed! Wimmer’s days at Austria are numbered

Wegleitner takes over

Along with Wimmer, his assistant coach Ahmet Koc was also let go. Christian Wegleitner, previously assistant coach, is now taking over on an interim basis. "Our full focus is on preparing for the next game in Linz in the best possible way. We don't have much time, we're looking ahead and will do everything we can to win the next two games. Our goal is to give our fans two additional playoff games with positive results," said Wegleitner.