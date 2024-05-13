Coach has to go
Fixed! Wimmer’s days at Austria are numbered
Michael Wimmer's days at Vienna Austria are numbered. As the Violets announced on Monday afternoon, the head coach must vacate the chair - the 0:4 at home against the WAC at the weekend was too much.
"Due to the development in the last few games, we have come to the conclusion that the team needs a new impetus in order to achieve our goal for the season in the play-offs," explained sporting director Jürgen Werner.
Wegleitner takes over
Along with Wimmer, his assistant coach Ahmet Koc was also let go. Christian Wegleitner, previously assistant coach, is now taking over on an interim basis. "Our full focus is on preparing for the next game in Linz in the best possible way. We don't have much time, we're looking ahead and will do everything we can to win the next two games. Our goal is to give our fans two additional playoff games with positive results," said Wegleitner.
Winless in four games
Austria are without a win in four games and slipped to second place in their qualifying group after losing 4-0 at home to WAC at the weekend. Since sharing the points, the Violets are the weakest team in the bottom half of the table.
Wimmer took over Austria from Manfred Schmid in January 2023. Last season, the 43-year-old German led the Viennese side to fifth place and thus into the Conference League qualifiers, but missed out on the main competition. This season, the team fell short of expectations. They failed to qualify for the championship group and the trend is clearly pointing downwards with just ten points from the last nine games.
In total, Wimmer has won 23 of 57 competitive matches during his tenure, 16 have ended in draws and 18 have been lost. His contract would have run until June 2025, but now it will end a little over a year earlier.
