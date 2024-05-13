Lots of daring looks
Duchess Meghan in a sexy peephole dress in Nigeria
During her three-day visit to Nigeria, Duchess Meghan wore one daring look after another. Whether in a backless outfit or a peep-hole dress, Prince Harry's wife was clearly a head-turner.
One thing is certain: none of the looks that Duchess Meghan wore during her visit to the West African country conformed to strict royal etiquette. The 42-year-old looked pretty sexy in Nigeria alongside her husband!
Meghan showed a lot of leg
Among other things, Meghan cheered on her husband at the sitting volleyball match in Abuja in a black and white dress that not only featured a long leg slit, but above all a cheeky cut-out under the neckline. The ex-actress teamed it with gold jewelry and flat sandals.
At a meeting with Nigerian women in leadership positions, Meghan then opted for a bright red dress with spaghetti straps by Nigerian designer Oríré, before slipping into an off-the-shoulder white dress in the evening, which she wore with a necklace with a cross pendant that once belonged to Princess Diana.
At the charity polo match on Sunday, Meghan finally wore a beige halterneck dress in which she showed off her bare back. She had previously caused a stir in the canary yellow dress she wore for her very first Mother's Day with Prince Archie.
First big trip for the Sussexes
The trip to the West African country was at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of Staff, whom Harry had met on the sidelines of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf. The younger son of King Charles III launched the games for war-wounded soldiers ten years ago.
With "Nigeria: Unconquered", Harry's appointments focused on a charity organization that works together with the Invictus Games. For example, donations were collected for the organization at the polo tournament on Sunday. The 39-year-old also met wounded soldiers in a hospital.
Harry had flown to Nigeria from London. He had attended a thanksgiving service in the British capital - without Meghan - to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.
