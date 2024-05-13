Mörec: “The time at Sturm Graz was the best”

However, he has been loyal to second division club FAC on the bench for 1123 days now, coaching his 103rd game in the last 1-1 draw against Dornbirn, in which Mörec achieved a points average of 1.8. Floridsdorf's relegation worries from the past are history, they have never been worse than ninth place in the Mörec era. The runners-up title from the 2021/22 season will of course remain unforgotten. "The club's mindset has changed. The club has developed extremely well in sporting terms over the last three years. Me and my coaching team have all the freedom we need, which gives you a boost."