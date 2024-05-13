FAC coach happy
Mörec: “The time at Sturm Graz was the best”
Mitja Mörec experienced many cultures as a player and still maintains his contacts today. The 41-year-old has been on the FAC coaching bench in the 2nd division for three years now. He made the leap into the national team via Sturm. The top 5 remains the goal in Floridsodrf.
I still have a lot of contact with people, have experienced a lot and got to know some great cultures," recalls Mitja Mörec fondly.41-year-old Mörec defended in eleven different countries during his active career (including Greece, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Vietnam). However, Mörec, who ended his career at FavAC in 2020, played the most games (55) for Sturm. "Graz was the best time. The club and the city were already fantastic back then - as were the fans. I also made the leap into Slovenia's A team back then."
However, he has been loyal to second division club FAC on the bench for 1123 days now, coaching his 103rd game in the last 1-1 draw against Dornbirn, in which Mörec achieved a points average of 1.8. Floridsdorf's relegation worries from the past are history, they have never been worse than ninth place in the Mörec era. The runners-up title from the 2021/22 season will of course remain unforgotten. "The club's mindset has changed. The club has developed extremely well in sporting terms over the last three years. Me and my coaching team have all the freedom we need, which gives you a boost."
With three rounds to go, the Viennese team is once again in the thick of the action in fourth place, six points behind second place. "We want to finish the season in the top five," says Mörec, who still has a contract until 2025.
