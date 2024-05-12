"Krone" column
Stadium in Vienna – but title in Graz
A column by Georg Kallinger.
In sporting terms, Graz has clearly outstripped Vienna in recent years. See the development of Sturm - and the now two, perhaps on Sunday already three titles won in the last two seasons.
Suddenly Styria's governor Christopher Drexler comes along and "claims" the new national stadium, which is to be located south of Graz instead of in Vienna's Prater. The next "attack" on the capital?
"Vienna as the first point of contact"
"No, it's food for thought," says the head of the province. "But where is it written that a national stadium has to be in Vienna?" Nowhere. Although ÖFB boss Klaus Mitterdorfer was also caught on the wrong foot by the Styrian initiative out of nowhere. "In principle, we see any form of development in the sports infrastructure as positive, but feasibility studies are always interesting here. How can this be presented, what about accessibility?", said Mitterdorfer, who clearly emphasized to the "Krone": "We see the City of Vienna as the first point of contact, we are in good talks with them regarding the further development of the Happel Stadium."
1:0 for Vienna. But the people of Graz may have a completely different party to celebrate on Sunday anyway ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
