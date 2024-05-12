Flying Austrians
Daredevil! Skydivers flew through Tower Bridge
Two young Austrian skydivers have launched a spectacular flight in London. Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel proved once again on Sunday that there are no limits to extremes for them in their latest crazy project "Wings Through Tower Bridge".
With nothing but a nylon suit with wings sewn into it, they flew through the air at top speeds that would make sports cars pale in comparison. It is one of, if not the most dangerous sport in the world: wingsuit flying. Even under "normal circumstances". There is probably no scale for what the Vorarlberg/Salzburg duo Fürst & Waltenspiel did on Sunday morning in London.
Everyone on the Thames held their breath for a few seconds as the two Austrians raced towards Tower Bridge at around 250 km/h at 5.22 a.m. local time. After jumping out of the helicopter at a height of 914 meters, which is about ten times the height of Big Ben, the exceptional athletes glided through the gap between the two towers of the iconic bridge. With a height of 32 meters and a width of 65 meters, it may seem quite generous, but at a speed far beyond the local freeway limits, it probably looks more like a kitchen window. "To reach the necessary speed, we have to fly towards it at an extremely steep angle. The hole doesn't seem so big any more relatively quickly," said Waltenspiel, explaining the maneuver.
Wrong landing with the right ending
But getting through was just the beginning. The next step was to reach an altitude of around 80 meters in order to open the parachute. Coordinated from the ground by the third member of the team, German Max Manow, Waltenspiel landed as planned just 45 seconds after leaving the helicopter on the platform provided, while Fürst found out more about the temperature of the Thames. "It was mega fine actually!" he laughed again in dry clothes, "It would have been a close call for me, so I opted for the water landing. We were already prepared for this option, I had a wetsuit on under my wingsuit!"
Speaking of preparation. It was in full swing, and had been for around two years. After an estimated 200 training jumps, they were certain: "We knew we'd make it!" Of course, they had still made provisions for the worst-case scenario. "In the air, we are in contact by radio, we have agreed on an altitude at which the call must come at the latest for us to abort!" There was no need to worry about finding yourself in an Airbus turbine on the way to the nearby London City Airport, as the airspace had been cleared. But there's never absolute certainty in the sport: "All it takes is for some Sunday flyer or someone to show up with their drone at the wrong moment. Then we have very little time to react!" Waltenspiel was well aware of the life-threatening situation.
Starting the anniversary year with a world premiere
For Red Bull, after the spectacle is before the spectacle. The "wingsuiters'" next project is already in the pipeline, but they don't want to reveal any details just yet. However, the London event was definitely a career highlight for both of them, even after sharing the experience of over 20,000 jumps on the team's tenth anniversary. "We'll always look back on it and say: 'That was incredibly cool'," they said proudly. And rightly so. After all, it was also the first time that such a flight had been attempted and successfully carried out at Tower Bridge. That's not necessarily surprising: Who else but Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel would even come up with the idea?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.