Man hit woman several times in the face with his fist

She locked herself in the bedroom to avoid the situation. The man then broke down the door to the bedroom and attacked his wife again. He hit her several times in the face with his fist. The woman fled to the balcony and called the police. When the police arrived, the man was sympathetic and stated that the situation had escalated because he was drunk. The man was banned from entering and approaching the house. He will also be charged with assault. The woman decided not to call the emergency services.