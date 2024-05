B 320: Car driver drove into oncoming lane

At around 11.15 a.m., the 79-year-old man from Salzburg was driving his car on the B320 from Bad Radkersburg in the direction of Eben im Pongau. For reasons as yet unknown, the driver crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed into a crash barrier. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to DKH Schladming by the Red Cross. The Schladming volunteer fire department was deployed.