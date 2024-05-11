Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a bitter end

Is Real Bayern interfering with their dream player?

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 06:51

Bayern's wounds after the bitter semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League have not yet healed, but a new conflict is already looming. The "royals" now want to inflict a defeat on Munich in the transfer market as well. At the center of the dispute: Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz!

comment0 Kommentare

Wirtz will not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer, that much seems clear at the moment. But several top clubs are currently positioning themselves for 2025. First and foremost, record champions Bayern Munich. And the Isar club is making no secret of its interest.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

According to "Sport Bild", Bayern's starting position is not bad at all. A transfer of the 21-year-old to Munich could well go through. But now trouble is looming from an old acquaintance. Real Madrid, recently responsible for Bayern's bitter Champions League exit, now want to make a move for the international.

Will he be Kroos' heir?
Wirtz is set to take over the legacy of Toni Kroos in Madrid. The 34-year-old will probably stay with the "royals" for another season, but he is likely to leave by 2025 at the latest. After the Spaniards have taken a closer look at the Leverkusen youngster, their decision is said to have been made: He is the ideal successor to Kroos.

Toni Kroos (Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Toni Kroos
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

So will Munich lose out again? Of course, that has not yet been decided. But Real should definitely threaten Bayern's pole position with the 21-year-old. Either way, the clubs will have to dig deep into their pockets. The transfer fee is said to be around 150 million euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf