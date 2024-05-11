After a bitter end
Is Real Bayern interfering with their dream player?
Bayern's wounds after the bitter semi-final defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League have not yet healed, but a new conflict is already looming. The "royals" now want to inflict a defeat on Munich in the transfer market as well. At the center of the dispute: Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz!
Wirtz will not be leaving Bayer Leverkusen this summer, that much seems clear at the moment. But several top clubs are currently positioning themselves for 2025. First and foremost, record champions Bayern Munich. And the Isar club is making no secret of its interest.
According to "Sport Bild", Bayern's starting position is not bad at all. A transfer of the 21-year-old to Munich could well go through. But now trouble is looming from an old acquaintance. Real Madrid, recently responsible for Bayern's bitter Champions League exit, now want to make a move for the international.
Will he be Kroos' heir?
Wirtz is set to take over the legacy of Toni Kroos in Madrid. The 34-year-old will probably stay with the "royals" for another season, but he is likely to leave by 2025 at the latest. After the Spaniards have taken a closer look at the Leverkusen youngster, their decision is said to have been made: He is the ideal successor to Kroos.
So will Munich lose out again? Of course, that has not yet been decided. But Real should definitely threaten Bayern's pole position with the 21-year-old. Either way, the clubs will have to dig deep into their pockets. The transfer fee is said to be around 150 million euros.
