Hallein music event
Artists queue up for the 10 Volt Festival
Music festivals book stars to perform, but in Hallein it's the other way around: musicians really want to be there and take the initiative themselves.
"The 10-Volt-Festival sounded so cool that we emailed the organizers directly to ask if we could be there too" - that's not a fan saying this, but none other than Yasmin Hafedh, stage poet and rapper ("Yasmo & die Klangkantine").
And yes, she could. "The organizers took their time with their answer, but it's clear that they had to chill out after the last festival edition. It's a killer project, what they're putting on here," says Hafedh calmly.
She and her band have been in Hallein since the beginning of the week and took part in the week-long guest program. Taking your time is actually a major theme here too - and definitely intentional. The invited artists should be able to concentrate on their creative work and develop new projects during their stay - without any commercial pressure. To this end, the festival provides them with rehearsal rooms, accommodation and food.
"This gives us musicians space to work. So much infrastructure has been set up for us here, you're stupid. You don't have to worry about anything except the creative work. It's an incredible opportunity," summarizes rapper Hafedh.
Initiating collaborations with artists was also one of the organizers' intentions. "Some new things have really come about," says the rapper happily. The audience in Hallein can look forward to another festival day today. Including Hafedh and her band. The music festival comes to an end at night in the Ziegelstadel with Bonnie Callini.
