Dangerous scene

Djokovic hit on the head by a bottle in Rome!

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 22:46

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been hit on the head by a water bottle after his victory at the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome against Frenchman Corentin Moutet!

comment0 Kommentare

Videos on social media showed the Serb signing autographs on his way out of the stadium on Friday evening when a bottle fell on his head. The world number one then slumped to the ground and grabbed the back of his head.

The organizers of the tennis tournament in the Italian capital announced in the evening that Djokovic had been treated with appropriate medication and had already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern.

Not thrown at Djokovic on purpose
A statement said that the water bottle had probably fallen on the six-time winner of the tournament by accident and had not been thrown at him on purpose. According to a report by the AP news agency, the bottle fell out of a fan's backpack.

Djokovic had previously won the match against Moutet in Rome's Foro Italico 6:3, 6:1 with ease. The 24-time Grand Slam champion thus advanced to the third round, where he will now face Alejandro Tabilo from Chile.

