Heraf doesn’t look at his smartphone

No communication

What fuels Heraf's optimism: "Despite our poor season, we haven't lost a game against them yet and haven't conceded a goal. So nothing stands in the way of success." The team should concentrate fully on their task; any interim results in Tyrol will not be communicated. Heraf himself has also announced that he will not be looking at the result of the parallel match. "I don't see how that could help us during the game," says the Viennese pragmatically.