Lustenau against Linz
Heraf doesn’t look at his smartphone
Only a win will help Lustenau against BW Linz today, otherwise relegation is sealed. Austria are also dependent on Altach's result - but coach Andreas Heraf doesn't want to find out about the status of their local rivals.
Who can remember the probability calculations from their school days? Lustenau coach Andreas Heraf has certainly done his own. "The probability of us getting a final against Altach is 50 percent." Mathematics professors immediately disagree.
As there are wins, draws and defeats in soccer, a total of six different outcomes are possible in two games (Lustenau - BW Linz and WSG Tirol - SCR Altach). There is therefore a mathematical probability of 16.67 percent that both outcomes will occur (Lustenau win, Altach lose).
By the time kick-off kicks off at 5pm today at the two venues in Bregenz and Innsbruck, the calculations will be obsolete anyway. "We know what we have to do and can't influence the rest," the Lustenau coach clarifies. Despite the absence of six regular players, he is convinced that a win against BW Linz is possible.
No communication
What fuels Heraf's optimism: "Despite our poor season, we haven't lost a game against them yet and haven't conceded a goal. So nothing stands in the way of success." The team should concentrate fully on their task; any interim results in Tyrol will not be communicated. Heraf himself has also announced that he will not be looking at the result of the parallel match. "I don't see how that could help us during the game," says the Viennese pragmatically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
