Why it suddenly stank at the FPÖ launch

"EU bacon"

Nothing has changed in the Freedom Party's program: Vilimsky, for example, still wants to get rid of the "EU flab", i.e. halve the size of the Commission and Parliament. "The smaller the Brussels bureaucracy monster is, the less it can intervene in the lives of European citizens with more and more regulations," said the Freedom Party's top candidate. At the same time, the "insanities" with which the EU makes life difficult for people must be ended.