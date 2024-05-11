Local leader mobilizes
Closure looms: municipality fights for “its” tobacconist
The tobacconist in Sieggraben is threatened with closure at the end of May. The mayor is not prepared to accept this so easily. He is now collecting pro-signatures to persuade the monopoly administration to change its mind. "Closure would jeopardize the infrastructure in rural areas," says the head of the village.
The sword of Damocles hangs over the tobacconist in Sieggraben. The previous operator is throwing in the towel. The monopoly administration now wants to close the store. "For economic reasons", as the decision states. The location is no longer financially viable.
Fierce protest
"That can't be right," says SPÖ mayor Andreas Gradwohl. He wants to save the tobacconist with a petition. The monopoly administration in Forchtenstein already took the retirement of the operator as an opportunity to close the tobacconist. The store in Sieggraben seems to be facing a similar fate.
"Business always profitable"
"Our tobacconist has been around for decades. It has always been run economically and has always been profitable," emphasizes the head of the village. According to Gradwohl, there are interested parties who would like to continue running the business. "If the tobacconist wasn't profitable, hardly anyone would want to take over the location. Among the interested parties are also some from the community who have contacted me," notes the mayor.
Rethinking required
Gradwohl is now trying to pull out all the stops to bring about a rethink within the monopoly administration. The head of the village is now collecting signatures to ensure that the location is reoccupied. "Our community needs a tobacconist. The infrastructure in rural areas is being increasingly thinned out and weakened. Closing it would only be the next step," emphasizes the mayor.
