Gösser Bräu in Graz
Robert Grossauer opens beer garden roof terrace
Gösser Bräu host and thoroughbred restaurateur Robert Grossauer opens his new rooftop terrace with beer garden charm on May 15 with a big party. The beer menu with the Gösser special, the homemade potato salad or a fried chicken can be enjoyed on around 100 seats.
According to landlord Robert Grossauer, the new roof terrace at Gösser Bräu is a place to "feel good, sit together and enjoy a beer". Gösser Bräu, one of the most traditional and well-known pubs in the city, has been around since 1902 and has been in Grossauer's hands since 2005: "I told my father back then that I needed a change. Fortunately, the Brauunion was looking for a new tenant for the Gösser Bräu right at that time," says Grossauer about the beginnings.
Last year, the restaurant family finally bought the building in Neutorgasse and began working with Peter Gaisrucker from interior design studio "superunique" to make plans for the roof terrace. Graz architect Georg Moosbrugger also played a key role in the implementation. The Grossauer family invested 300,000 euros in the new roof terrace beer garden.
The style of the interior of the Gösser Bräu, which we redesigned together five years ago, is now being continued on the roof terrace. The earthy colors and natural tones create an urban feel in the urban courtyard.
Innenarchitekt Peter Gaisrucker
Beer menu with Gösser Spezial as a highlight
The Gösser Spezial is a classic beer that is served anew as a tribute to the signing of the State Treaty on May 15, 1955. Back then, this beer was used as a toast at the banquet in Belvedere Palace in Vienna. Gösser Bräu Graz is one of the last pubs in the country to serve it openly.
Guests can also order it as a so-called beer menu: "This is an elaborately tapped 0.5-liter mug with a firm beer foam, which takes around twelve minutes to prepare, and significantly less carbonation. To bridge the gap, a 0.3-liter Seiterl is served first. Hence the name beer menu," explains Grossauer.
Culinary delights in the shade of the chestnut tree
In future, it will also be possible to hire the open space on the second floor exclusively for parties and events. On particularly hot days in the city, the roof terrace promises cooling thanks to a spray mist system that cools down to 24 to 26 degrees. A large chestnut tree in the middle of the inner courtyard also provides shade. 100 seats invite you to enjoy a roasted chicken or the homemade potato salad, of which the landlord is particularly proud.
At the opening on May 15, a birth tree from Übelbach, the birthplace of the head of Grossau, will be set up. The celebrations start at 6 p.m. with free entry, live music and competitions.
