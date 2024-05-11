Robert Grossauer opens beer garden roof terrace

Culinary delights in the shade of the chestnut tree

In future, it will also be possible to hire the open space on the second floor exclusively for parties and events. On particularly hot days in the city, the roof terrace promises cooling thanks to a spray mist system that cools down to 24 to 26 degrees. A large chestnut tree in the middle of the inner courtyard also provides shade. 100 seats invite you to enjoy a roasted chicken or the homemade potato salad, of which the landlord is particularly proud.