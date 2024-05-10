Dry Ballermann
Drunk out! Mallorca bans booze on the streets
The Balearic government has passed a new law for the Ballermann and other party zones on the island of Mallorca. This means that from now on, any consumption of alcohol on the streets or on the beach is prohibited. Failure to comply could result in heavy fines.
The tightening of the so-called "etiquette rules" was announced on Friday in Palma de Mallorca. The measure will come into force in the next few days when it is published in the official gazette.
Fines of between 500 and 1500 euros
Even if you are caught alone with an open can of beer, you will have to expect a fine of between 500 and 1500 euros.
The regional government last put together a package of laws to combat "booze tourism" in 2020, which was then somewhat lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now parts of the law are being amended by decree.
Drinking parties were already prohibited
Previously, only drinking parties, i.e. the consumption of alcohol in groups, were prohibited on the open street. However, the maximum number of people was not defined. Now it is no longer permitted to drink alcohol on the street or on the beach, even if you are alone.
Ibiza also affected by the law
However, the ban does not affect the entire island of Mallorca, but mainly the German vacation stronghold of Playa de Palma to the east of the island's capital and the British party zone of Magaluf to the west of Palma. Sant Antoni de Portmany on Ibiza is also affected.
The new decree will initially apply until the end of 2027, after which the authorities are confident that the excesses can be brought under control even without strict rules, according to the press release. It remains to be seen how strictly the police will implement the new decree.
